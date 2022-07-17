Forecast: Hot and Humid, Scattered Storms Expected Again Today

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A hot and humid day is on the way with scattered thunderstorms likely to develop during the afternoon and evening. The highest chance today will tend to be in areas north and west of Richmond.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny, hot and humid with some scattered thunderstorms developing during the afternoon and evening. There could be a few strong ones capable of big wind gusts. Highs around 91°. (PM Rain Chance: 40%)

Sunday Night: A few scattered storms around this evening, otherwise partly cloudy into the overnight hours. Warm and humid. Lows in the low 70s. (Evening Rain Chance: 40% but dropping quickly after sunset)

Monday: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms expected during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny, hot and humid with an isolated storm in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Wednesday: Mostly to partly sunny with an isolated shower and storm possible. Very hot and humid. Lows in the low to mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s. Heat Index values could top 100°. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Thursday: Partly sunny, very hot and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low to mid 70s, highs in the mid to upper 90s. The heat index could climb to near 105° during the afternoon. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Friday: Partly sunny, very hot and humid. A stray shower or storm possible. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Still very hot and humid. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s.

