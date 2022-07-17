Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Advertisement

Community reflects after Tappahannock fire destroys multiple buildings

By Emily Yinger
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The town of Tappahannock is still grappling with the loss of nearly an entire street of buildings and businesses after a massive fire broke out in the downtown area on Friday. Lots of people came out to downtown Tappahannock on Sunday to pay their respects after many historic buildings were burned to the ground.

All that stands among the pile of rubble is a giant American flag hoisted in the air by a Tappahannock Essex fire truck. People are still trying to process what happened. Jennifer and Gregg Huff own the nearby Essex Inn which is only about a block away from where the fire happened. They were terrified their bed and breakfast would be among the burned buildings.

“Had the wind changed directions it would have caught the buildings on fire here. Our building is over a 170 years old and it’s old wood,” said Greg Huff who is one of the co-owners of Essex Inn.

The couple moved quick to get guests out of the building when the flames continued to spread.

“I woke up people that were working second shift to leave and we have four dogs and one can’t really walk so we put her in a wagon and we went down to a neighbors house,” explained Jennifer Huff who is also a co-owner of Essex Inn.

While the Huffs are thankful their inn was spared from the inferno, they’re standing with their community in grieving the loss of so many businesses on Prince Street.

“It’s very raw for a lot of people because not everybody realizes that a small town...that was the town, and people have got a very personal attachment to the town because everybody here knows everybody,” Gregg stated.

Both Jennifer and Greg say the town is already brainstorming ways to hold fundraisers and further help those directly impacted by the fire. There is currently a GoFundMe link to help with some of those business owners and the rebuild.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The fire happened July 15, 2022.
Massive fire destroys multiple buildings in Tappahannock
Outside of the UVA Medical Center (FILE)
COVID-19 concerns grow as 50 Virginia localities in ‘high transmission’
The home invasion took place just before midnight on July 7. The incident was captured on home...
CAUGHT ON CAM: Homeowner uses ‘AK-47-style gun’ to fire back at invaders
Drivers on I-95 south in Henrico can expect delays and traffic impacts due to emergency bridge...
Emergency bridge work completed on I-95 south in Henrico
At least 14% of people who had the respiratory disease still had symptoms three months after...
COVID-19 symptoms can linger for many weeks, CDC study says

Latest News

2-month-old Daenerys was taken from the Richmond SPCA’s adoption center on Friday evening.
SPCA offers reward for safe return of stolen kitten
Daenerys was taken from the shelter Friday evening.
2-month-old kitten stolen from Richmond SPCA
Choose Camp over Crossfire
Community conversation held to discuss rise in gun violence
Choose Camp over Crossfire
Choose Camp over Crossfire: community conversation held to discuss the rise in gun violence