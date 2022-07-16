Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Advertisement

Museum of History & Culture opens new exhibit featuring Virginia-made alcohol

Cheers, Virginia! explores the role alcohol and alcohol makers played in the life of those in the Commonwealth
"Repeal the 18th Amendment/ More Beer Less Taxes" scarf.
"Repeal the 18th Amendment/ More Beer Less Taxes" scarf.(Virginia Museum of History & Culture)
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The Virginia Museum of History and Culture is continuing its reopening festivities with a new exhibit featuring

Cheers, Virginia! Explores the past four centuries of alcohol, brewed, distilled and fermented, and how it affected life in the commonwealth.

The exhibition explores early Virginians’ need to drink alcohol as an alternative to unsafe drinking water in the past, George Washington’s contribution to distilling in the country’s earliest days and the numerous inventions made to address the need for packaging and transportation. It also ventures into prohibition that evolved from the temperance movement and its ultimate repeal. Then finally, into current craft brewing, distilling and winemaking culture and practitioners.

Cheers, Virginia! has 50 artifacts on display, including a liquor chest given by the Marquis de Lafayette to William Cabell, Jr. as a token of his service during the Revolutionary War, “Repeal the 18th Amendment/ More Beer Less Taxes” scarf and a Monticello Wine Company wine bottle from the late 1800s.

"Repeal the 10th Amendment/More Beer, Less Taxes" scarf.
"Repeal the 10th Amendment/More Beer, Less Taxes" scarf.(Virginia Museum of History & Culture)
Monticello Wine Company wine bottle from the late 1800s.
Monticello Wine Company wine bottle from the late 1800s.(Meg Eastman / Virginia Historical Society | Virginia Museum of History & Culture)

The exhibit is free with museum admission and runs from Aug. 6-Jan. 29.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The fire happened July 15, 2022.
Massive fire destroys multiple buildings in Tappahannock
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Police identify man killed in Chesterfield motorcycle crash
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced updated COVID-19 quarantine guidance for asymptomatic...
Youngkin announces updated COVID quarantine guidance for schools
At least 14% of people who had the respiratory disease still had symptoms three months after...
COVID-19 symptoms can linger for many weeks, CDC study says
Shwarlyn Arriola was arrested on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
RPD officer charged with assault on law enforcement, obstruction

Latest News

The job fair will take place Tuesday, July 26, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Manchester Middle...
CCPS job fair seeking out bus drivers, food service workers
The fire happened July 15, 2022.
Massive fire destroys multiple buildings in Tappahannock
Flames consume several businesses and apartments in Tappahannock
Flames consume several businesses and apartments in Tappahannock
Monetary donations can be made to the United Way of Southwest Virginia
Buchanan County seeks donations as cleanup of flooded neighborhoods is underway