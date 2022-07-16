Forecast: Hit or Miss Storm Chances Through the Weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We will be watching First Alert Doppler Radar each afternoon for the next several days for potential of hit or miss showers and storms, but we’re not expecting any washouts.

Saturday: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms developing later in the afternoon and evening. A few storms could be on the strong side with gusty winds and small hail. Highs in the mid 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 40%)

Saturday Night: Scattered evening storms diminish, then becoming partly cloudy overnight. Lows around 70°. (Rain Chance: 40% early then less than 20% overnight)

Sunday: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a few showers and storms possible in the late afternoon and evening. Highs around 90°/ (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms expected during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid with an isolated storm in the afternoon and evening. Hot and humid. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Wednesday: Mostly to partly sunny with an isolated shower and storm possible. Hot and humid. Lows in the low to mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Thursday: Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Hot and humid. Lows in the low to mid 70s, highs in the low to mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Friday: Partly sunny. A stray shower or storm possible. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

