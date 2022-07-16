Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen announces 2022-23 season

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen has announced its 2022-2023 Center season with theater, music and dance performances.

This year’s season features performances from soaring acrobats to political comedy to dance and live concerts.

The 2022-2023 season is as follows:

“DC’s Reflecting Fools” featuring former members of Capitol Steps Tickets $45 Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. Sept. 10 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

“Hot Club of Cowtown” Tickets $42 Oct. 15 at 7 p.m.

“Come on Over,” starring Georgia Rogers Farmer and accompanied by Josh Wortham. Tickets $40 Nov. 12 at 7 p.m.

“3 Redneck Tenors - Christmas SPEC-TAC-YULE-AR.” Tickets $45 Dec. 14 at 7 p.m.

“The Wild, Wacky and Truly Wonderful Women of Song” Tickets $20 Jan. 26, 2023, at 7 p.m. Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. Jan. 28 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Jan. 29 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

“Richmond’s Finest” with the Richmond Symphony and Tribute Gospel Ensemble Tickets $40 Feb. 11, 2023, at 7 p.m.

“The Acrobats of Cirque-tacular” Tickets $40 March 18, 2023, at 7 p.m.

“Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience” Tickets $35 April 2, 2023, at 3 p.m.

“Eleone Dance Theatre” Tickets $25 April 19, 2023, at 7 p.m.

“Scott Wichmann: Let Me Be Frank” Tickets $40 June 3, 2023, at 7 p.m.



Those interested can find tickets and season subscriptions here starting Monday, July 25 at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.