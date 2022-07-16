Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Advertisement

Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen announces 2022-23 season

The 3 Redneck Tenors carry a harmonious humor with every performance they give.
The 3 Redneck Tenors carry a harmonious humor with every performance they give.(Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen has announced its 2022-2023 Center season with theater, music and dance performances.

This year’s season features performances from soaring acrobats to political comedy to dance and live concerts.

The 2022-2023 season is as follows:

  • “DC’s Reflecting Fools” featuring former members of Capitol Steps Tickets $45
    • Sept. 9 at 7 p.m.
    • Sept. 10 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
  • “Hot Club of Cowtown” Tickets $42
    • Oct. 15 at 7 p.m.
  • “Come on Over,” starring Georgia Rogers Farmer and accompanied by Josh Wortham. Tickets $40
    • Nov. 12 at 7 p.m.
  • “3 Redneck Tenors - Christmas SPEC-TAC-YULE-AR.” Tickets $45
    • Dec. 14 at 7 p.m.
  • “The Wild, Wacky and Truly Wonderful Women of Song” Tickets $20
    • Jan. 26, 2023, at 7 p.m.
    • Jan. 27 at 7 p.m.
    • Jan. 28 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
    • Jan. 29 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
  • “Richmond’s Finest” with the Richmond Symphony and Tribute Gospel Ensemble Tickets $40
    • Feb. 11, 2023, at 7 p.m.
  • “The Acrobats of Cirque-tacular” Tickets $40
    • March 18, 2023, at 7 p.m.
  • “Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience” Tickets $35
    • April 2, 2023, at 3 p.m.
  • “Eleone Dance Theatre” Tickets $25
    • April 19, 2023, at 7 p.m.
  • “Scott Wichmann: Let Me Be Frank” Tickets $40
    • June 3, 2023, at 7 p.m.

Those interested can find tickets and season subscriptions here starting Monday, July 25 at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The fire happened July 15, 2022.
Massive fire destroys multiple buildings in Tappahannock
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Police identify man killed in Chesterfield motorcycle crash
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced updated COVID-19 quarantine guidance for asymptomatic...
Youngkin announces updated COVID quarantine guidance for schools
At least 14% of people who had the respiratory disease still had symptoms three months after...
COVID-19 symptoms can linger for many weeks, CDC study says
Shwarlyn Arriola was arrested on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
RPD officer charged with assault on law enforcement, obstruction

Latest News

Gov. Glenn Youngkin dropped down by way of helicopter to thank first responders and help push...
Gov. Glenn Youngkin travels to southwest Va. as clean up efforts continue
Hanover Tomato Festival
Hanover Tomato Festival returns this weekend
Wounded Warriors tackle James River
Wounded Warriors find strength white water rafting the James River
Hanover Tomato Festival kicks off
Hanover Tomato Festival kicks off