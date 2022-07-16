Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen announces 2022-23 season
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen has announced its 2022-2023 Center season with theater, music and dance performances.
This year’s season features performances from soaring acrobats to political comedy to dance and live concerts.
The 2022-2023 season is as follows:
- “DC’s Reflecting Fools” featuring former members of Capitol Steps Tickets $45
- Sept. 9 at 7 p.m.
- Sept. 10 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
- “Hot Club of Cowtown” Tickets $42
- Oct. 15 at 7 p.m.
- “Come on Over,” starring Georgia Rogers Farmer and accompanied by Josh Wortham. Tickets $40
- Nov. 12 at 7 p.m.
- “3 Redneck Tenors - Christmas SPEC-TAC-YULE-AR.” Tickets $45
- Dec. 14 at 7 p.m.
- “The Wild, Wacky and Truly Wonderful Women of Song” Tickets $20
- Jan. 26, 2023, at 7 p.m.
- Jan. 27 at 7 p.m.
- Jan. 28 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
- Jan. 29 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
- “Richmond’s Finest” with the Richmond Symphony and Tribute Gospel Ensemble Tickets $40
- Feb. 11, 2023, at 7 p.m.
- “The Acrobats of Cirque-tacular” Tickets $40
- March 18, 2023, at 7 p.m.
- “Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience” Tickets $35
- April 2, 2023, at 3 p.m.
- “Eleone Dance Theatre” Tickets $25
- April 19, 2023, at 7 p.m.
- “Scott Wichmann: Let Me Be Frank” Tickets $40
- June 3, 2023, at 7 p.m.
Those interested can find tickets and season subscriptions here starting Monday, July 25 at 9 a.m.
