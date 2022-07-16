Healthcare Pros
Choose Camp over Crossfire: community conversation held to discuss the rise in gun violence

Choose Camp over Crossfire
By Emily Yinger
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -As gun violence continues to rise across the country and in our area, community leaders are trying to find solutions. Challenge Discovery Projects and Project Give Back to Community collaborated to hold a gun safety awareness camp for families. The theme of the camp was “Choose Camp over Crossfire.”

People came out to to share their stories about loved ones they’ve lost to gun violence while also trying to find solutions to the ongoing problem. Over 50 kids showed up for the event. Parents and other adults also joined the conversation.

“My last memory of my son is with bullet holes in him,” said one man who lost his son to gun violence in the Mosby Court area.

Recently, a 16-year-old was shot and killed at a birthday party in Chesterfield and a 14 and 18-year-old were gunned down on a set of railroad tracks in Hopewell. Those are just a few of the shootings the Richmond area has seen over the past few weeks involving teens. It’s the reason why community leaders are pushing to have these discussions.

“The solution to this is a lot larger than us, but how we can contribute to helping kids make better decisions for themselves to keep themselves safe,” explained Dawn Cherry who works as the Program Coordinator for Challenge Discovery Projects.

The two organizations running the event, Challenge Discovery Projects and Project Give Back to Community, wanted to make the event youth-focused. They held it as a summer camp with a Dj, prizes, and food to help ease into the talks about gun violence solutions and prevention.

“We can’t just sit at a table and say that we’re doing gun violence prevention if we’re not actually engaging those folks who live in the areas where this violence and these types of situations are predominant,” Cherry stated.

