CCPS job fair seeking out bus drivers, food service workers

The job fair will take place Tuesday, July 26, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Manchester Middle School, 7401 Hull Street Rd.
The job fair will take place Tuesday, July 26, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Manchester Middle School, 7401 Hull Street Rd.(Chesterfield County Public Schools)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Public Schools are hosting a job fair for bus drivers and food service associates.

🌮 🚍 Chesterfield County Public Schools invites you to a #oneCCPS job fair where we’re hiring food service associates and...

Posted by Chesterfield County Public Schools on Friday, July 15, 2022

The school division is looking for full-time bus drivers and will offer benefits, paid CDL training and a $3,000 bonus. They’re also looking for part-time food service associates providing on-the-job training and a $2,500 bonus.

Registration for the event will also work as a job application.

The fair is Tuesday, July 26, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Manchester Middle School, 7401 Hull Street Rd.

