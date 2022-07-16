CCPS job fair seeking out bus drivers, food service workers
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Public Schools are hosting a job fair for bus drivers and food service associates.
The school division is looking for full-time bus drivers and will offer benefits, paid CDL training and a $3,000 bonus. They’re also looking for part-time food service associates providing on-the-job training and a $2,500 bonus.
Registration for the event will also work as a job application.
The fair is Tuesday, July 26, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Manchester Middle School, 7401 Hull Street Rd.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.