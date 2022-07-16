CCPS job fair seeking out bus drivers, food service workers

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Public Schools are hosting a job fair for bus drivers and food service associates.

🌮 🚍 Chesterfield County Public Schools invites you to a #oneCCPS job fair where we’re hiring food service associates and... Posted by Chesterfield County Public Schools on Friday, July 15, 2022

The school division is looking for full-time bus drivers and will offer benefits, paid CDL training and a $3,000 bonus. They’re also looking for part-time food service associates providing on-the-job training and a $2,500 bonus.

Registration for the event will also work as a job application.

The fair is Tuesday, July 26, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Manchester Middle School, 7401 Hull Street Rd.

