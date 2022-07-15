Healthcare Pros
Zoo mourning death of 4-week-old lion cub: ‘This is a heartbreaking loss’

A zoo in Tennessee said a 4-week-old lion cub has died after being injured in an incident. (Source: WVLT)
By Paige Hill and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Zoo Knoxville announced it was grieving the loss of a 4-week-old lion cub after being injured in an incident involving her mother.

WVLT reports the cub was injured on Thursday after a medical procedure for her mother, Amara, who had been sedated to be treated for acute renal deficiency.

“Amara has had several sedations since the cub was born and has always been a good mother and protective of her cub while recovering from anesthesia,” a Zoo Knoxville news release stated. “Sadly, Amara injured her cub while coming out of anesthesia following this most recent procedure.”

According to the zoo, the cub died of her injuries despite immediate action taken by the zoo’s veterinary team.

Zoo officials said the cub’s mother is being closely monitored for signs of distress or grief following the loss of her cub. She is resting comfortably while also being treated for ongoing kidney issues.

“This is a devastating and heartbreaking loss. The cub’s keepers requested that she be named Zuri, which is Swahili for beautiful, and that is how we will remember her,” said Zoo Knoxville’s President and CEO Lisa New. “We are grateful for the sympathy and support of our community and colleagues.”

