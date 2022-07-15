Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Advertisement

Wounded Warriors find strength white water rafting the James River

Wounded Warriors tackle James River
Wounded Warriors tackle James River(none)
By Emily Harrison
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Wounded Warriors overcame their injuries to take on the James River, thanks to a local non-profit and RVA Paddlesports. The group separated into groups of six to raft down the river for more than an hour while working together to battle any obstacles.

“It beats a day at work, that’s for sure,” said Jason Bennett, a Wounded Warrior. “Just enjoying the rapids, the people; it was a good time all around.”

Wounded Warriors represent men and women who have served in the military and suffered an injury, including those both physical and the invisible. Bennett, one of 20 warriors who rafted down the James, said he served in the Iraq war for almost two decades.

“I got diagnosed with PTSD and some other physical stuff that I hide pretty well,” said Bennett. “I just think it’s great that everyone can get out of their comfort zone a little bit...especially those with mental issues, just get out of their head a little bit.”

A partnership between RVA Paddlesports and non-profit Beyond Boundaries made the trip possible, ensuring that all of the veterans were provided the equipment, the guides, and the expenses in order to tackle the river.

“It was wet, wild, and fun time,” said Shep Roeper, co-director of Beyond Boundaries. “Just the social aspect is huge. The group family supportive vibe - we all can really benefit from it, and that’s something Wounded Warrior really tries to do...and it’s just plain bonding!”

Roeper said moments like this could make the difference for veterans, proving to themselves and the rest of the world that nothing can hold them back.

“There might be a physical adaptation, or it might be a social one. It’s just something that we adapt our mindset to, and we listen to our participants and figure out what the best course of action is for their goals and their needs,” said Roeper.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on paid administrative leave.
Police identify 20-year-old killed in officer-involved shooting in Henrico
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced updated COVID-19 quarantine guidance for asymptomatic...
Youngkin announces updated COVID quarantine guidance for schools
Drivers on I-95 south in Henrico can expect delays and traffic impacts due to emergency bridge...
All I-95 south traffic in Henrico to detour to I-295 starting Saturday for emergency bridge work
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Police identify man killed in Chesterfield motorcycle crash
Shwarlyn Arriola was arrested on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
RPD officer charged with assault on law enforcement, obstruction

Latest News

Hanover Tomato Festival kicks off
Hanover Tomato Festival kicks off
Hanover Tomato Festival
Traffic congestion expected this weekend during Hanover Tomato Festival
Just a few miles away down the road from Twin Valley High School in Grundy, Virginia several...
‘I want to go home’: Grundy residents assess historic flood damage
The venue would be right along the James River seating 7,500 people. It would be mainly be used...
Proposed outdoor amphitheater could come to Downtown Richmond