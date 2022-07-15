Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Advertisement

Uber’s safety issues loom as more passengers sue company

Phoenix made the Top 10 in most forgetful cities for Uber riders.
Phoenix made the Top 10 in most forgetful cities for Uber riders.(Uber)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Another five passengers have sued Uber over alleged sexual assault incidents at the hands of drivers on its platforms.

It’s a reminder of the safety issues ride-hailing platforms are struggling with – especially for female riders.

Uber and its competitor Lyft have recently faced a flood of lawsuits.

The alleged incidents in this latest suit happened between August 2021 and February 2022 in Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Illinois and California.

The allegations include rape, attempted rape and forced oral sex.

Uber said in a statement it does not comment on pending litigation but takes “every single report seriously” and has built new safety features.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on paid administrative leave.
Police identify 20-year-old killed in officer-involved shooting in Henrico
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced updated COVID-19 quarantine guidance for asymptomatic...
Youngkin announces updated COVID quarantine guidance for schools
Drivers on I-95 south in Henrico can expect delays and traffic impacts due to emergency bridge...
All I-95 south traffic in Henrico to detour to I-295 starting Saturday for emergency bridge work
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Police identify man killed in Chesterfield motorcycle crash
Shwarlyn Arriola was arrested on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
RPD officer charged with assault on law enforcement, obstruction

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - Brittney Griner is shown in this file photo. Griner’s defense lawyers presented...
Brittney Griner’s lawyer: WNBA star had doctor’s letter for cannabis
Pictured is Jayland Walker, who was killed by police in Akron, Ohio, after a chase, officials...
Medical examiner: Jayland Walker shot, grazed, 46 times by Akron police
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer has handed in his notice.
Retired Justice Stephen Breyer joining Harvard law faculty
President Joe Biden landed in Saudi Arabia on Friday after flying from Israel.
Biden lands in Saudi Arabia to meet king, crown prince
Hanover Tomato Festival kicks off
Hanover Tomato Festival kicks off