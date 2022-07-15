Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Advertisement

Traffic congestion expected this weekend during Hanover Tomato Festival

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANOVER Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover Tomato Festival is expected to cause traffic congestion this weekend.

The festival is scheduled for Friday, July 15, from 5-9 p.m. and Saturday, July 16, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Traffic congestion is expected along Pole Green Road, between I-295 and Walnut Grove Road.

“We anticipate congestion in this area for this event. Deputies will be directing traffic at key intersections along Pole Green Road, as well as monitoring several other, to ensure traffic flows as quickly and safely as possible. We will also have deputies inside of the event to ensure the safety of all attendees. Finally, we greatly appreciate the patience of our motoring public during this event,” said Sheriff Colonel David R. Hines.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on paid administrative leave.
Police identify 20-year-old killed in officer-involved shooting in Henrico
Drivers on I-95 south in Henrico can expect delays and traffic impacts due to emergency bridge...
All I-95 south traffic in Henrico to detour to I-295 starting Saturday for emergency bridge work
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced updated COVID-19 quarantine guidance for asymptomatic...
Youngkin announces updated COVID quarantine guidance for schools
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 501-5000.
Henrico police investigate drive-by shooting
A Richmond police officer has been charged in connection to an incident that happened in...
RPD officer charged with assault on law enforcement, obstruction

Latest News

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Police investigate deadly Chesterfield motorcycle crash
Drivers on I-95 south in Henrico can expect delays and traffic impacts due to emergency bridge...
All I-95 south traffic in Henrico to detour to I-295 starting Saturday for emergency bridge work
Traffic alert
Chesterfield road closed after car hits power pole
A multi-vehicle crash Friday night closed Interstate 95 south in Caroline County.
Multi-vehicle crash closes I-95 south in Caroline County