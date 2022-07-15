Tractor-trailer fully engulfed in flames after crash on I-295 south in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police is investigating a crash in Henrico early Friday morning.

Virginia State Police were called to the single-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer shortly after 2:30 a.m. on I-295 south at Woodman Road (Exit 45).

VSP says the truck ran off the road to the left, struck a tree, then caught fire and became fully engulfed in flames.

The driver, a 33-year-old man in Florida suffered severe, but non-life-threatening burns and was taken to VCU Medical Center for treatment.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

