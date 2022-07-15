Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Advertisement

RPD officer charged with assault on law enforcement, obstruction

Shwarlyn Arriola was arrested on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Shwarlyn Arriola was arrested on Thursday, July 14, 2022.(Chesterfield County Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond police officer has been charged in connection to an incident that happened along Iron Bridge Parkway in Chesterfield County.

RPD said officer Shwarlyn Arriola was arrested on Thursday.

Chesterfield police said Arriola “assaulted a Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Deputy and obstructed the deputy during the course of his duties during an incident on Saturday, July 2.”

He is charged with felony assault on a law enforcement officer and misdemeanor obstruction.

Arriola has been with the Richmond Police Department since Dec. 7, 2020. He is on leave without pay.

No additional information about the incident was immediately available.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on paid administrative leave.
Police identify 20-year-old killed in officer-involved shooting in Henrico
Drivers on I-95 south in Henrico can expect delays and traffic impacts due to emergency bridge...
All I-95 south traffic in Henrico to detour to I-295 starting Saturday for emergency bridge work
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced updated COVID-19 quarantine guidance for asymptomatic...
Youngkin announces updated COVID quarantine guidance for schools
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 501-5000.
Henrico police investigate drive-by shooting

Latest News

VSP says the truck ran off the road to the left, struck a tree, then caught fire and became...
Tractor-trailer fully englufed in flames after crash on I-295 south in Henrico
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Police identify man killed in Chesterfield motorcycle crash
Two people were inside a vehicle on Nine Mile Road when it was hit by gunfire
Henrico Police searching for suspect who shot at vehicle with two people inside
Codi Bigsby
$25K reward announced for information in disappearance of Codi Bigsby