TAPPAHANNOCK, Va. (WWBT) - A large structure fire shut struck Tappahannock on Friday afternoon, shutting down all lanes of Route 360 in the area.

Viewer photos and videos showed heavy smoke and fire coming from the downtown area around 1 p.m.

A massive fire breaks out in Tappahannock on Friday, July 15. (Video: Reavis Bill)

VDOT says that the building fire is located south of the Downing Bridge, and drivers traveling to the Northern Neck are unable to access the bridge and should use alternate routes.

Route 17 will remain open to traffic in the Tappahannock area.

NBC12 has a crew headed to the scene.

