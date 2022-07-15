Richmond Flying Squirrels playoff tickets on sale

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tickets for the Richmond Flying Squirrels’ home games in the 2022 Eastern League Playoffs are on sale.

The team will host a home playoff game on Sept. 22 and potential home games on Sept. 23 and Sept. 25.

“Pennant fever is here to stay in Richmond for the 2022 season,” Flying Squirrels CEO Todd “Parney,” Parnell said. “Fans have turned out with excitement and enthusiasm all season long to support this special team, and we can’t wait to see that on full display this September. We are so happy that our friends at Richmond Area Honda Dealers are joining us to lead the drive to the championship.”

The Squirrels won the Eastern League Southwest Division First-Half championship. This is the first time the team has been headed to playoffs since 2014.

Tickets are available online, by phone at 804-359-3866 or at the ticket office at The Diamond.

