Richmond Flying Squirrels playoff tickets on sale

The Flying Squirrels clinched the half-title for the first time in eight years.
The Flying Squirrels clinched the half-title for the first time in eight years.(Richmond Flying Squirrels)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tickets for the Richmond Flying Squirrels’ home games in the 2022 Eastern League Playoffs are on sale.

The team will host a home playoff game on Sept. 22 and potential home games on Sept. 23 and Sept. 25.

“Pennant fever is here to stay in Richmond for the 2022 season,” Flying Squirrels CEO Todd “Parney,” Parnell said. “Fans have turned out with excitement and enthusiasm all season long to support this special team, and we can’t wait to see that on full display this September. We are so happy that our friends at Richmond Area Honda Dealers are joining us to lead the drive to the championship.”

The Squirrels won the Eastern League Southwest Division First-Half championship. This is the first time the team has been headed to playoffs since 2014.

Tickets are available online, by phone at 804-359-3866 or at the ticket office at The Diamond.

