Police investigate deadly Chesterfield motorcycle crash

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened Thursday.

The crash happened in the 3900 block of Fordham Road on July 14.

“The driver of a motorcycle was traveling south on Fordham Road when it collided with a SUV that was traveling north on Fordham Road,” police said.

The motorcyclist died at the scene.

Police continue to investigate the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

