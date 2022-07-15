Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Advertisement

Police investigate deadly Chesterfield motorcycle crash

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.(Arizona's Family)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened Thursday.

The crash happened in the 3900 block of Fordham Road on July 14.

“The driver of a motorcycle was traveling south on Fordham Road when it collided with a SUV that was traveling north on Fordham Road,” police said.

The motorcyclist died at the scene.

Police continue to investigate the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on paid administrative leave.
Police identify 20-year-old killed in officer-involved shooting in Henrico
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 501-5000.
Henrico police investigate drive-by shooting
Flooding in Buchanan County, VA/Pilgrim's Knob... 7.13.22
Everyone accounted for after major flooding in southwest Virginia
Confederate flags are nowhere to be seen at Hollywood Cemetery in Richmond on July 4, 2022....
No more Confederate flags at Hollywood Cemetery
Drivers on I-95 south in Henrico can expect delays and traffic impacts due to emergency bridge...
All I-95 south traffic in Henrico to detour to I-295 starting Saturday for emergency bridge work

Latest News

Drivers on I-95 south in Henrico can expect delays and traffic impacts due to emergency bridge...
All I-95 south traffic in Henrico to detour to I-295 starting Saturday for emergency bridge work
Hanover Tomato Festival
Traffic congestion expected this weekend during Hanover Tomato Festival
Traffic alert
Chesterfield road closed after car hits power pole
A multi-vehicle crash Friday night closed Interstate 95 south in Caroline County.
Multi-vehicle crash closes I-95 south in Caroline County