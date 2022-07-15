Police investigate after man shot in shoulder
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell police are investigating after they say a man was shot in the shoulder.
Officers were called around 4:15 a.m. to the 1100 block of Maryville Avenue on July 15.
At the scene, they found a man with a gunshot to the shoulder.
The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 541-2284 and (804) 541-2202.
