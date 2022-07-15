Healthcare Pros
Police identify man killed in Chesterfield motorcycle crash

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police have identified a man killed in a motorcycle crash Thursday.

The crash happened in the 3900 block of Fordham Road on July 14.

Police said the driver of the motorcycle was traveling south on Fordham Road when he tried to pass a vehicle on a double-yellow line and collided with a Honda Pilot that was traveling in the opposite direction.

The motorcyclist, Brian S. Lewis, 35, of Chesterfield was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police continue to investigate the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

