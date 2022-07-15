Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Advertisement

Planners break ground for new Gulf War memorial in DC

A groundbreaking was held Thursday for a Desert Storm memorial on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. (Source: WJLA/CNN)
By ASHRAF KHALIL
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Over 30 years after a U.S.-led international military coalition expelled occupying Iraqi troops from Kuwait, planners have broken ground on the long-simmering plans for a Gulf War memorial.

Hundreds gathered Thursday morning for a ground-breaking ceremony at the corner of Constitution and 23rd streets, where the memorial will be located. Organizers have pushed to create the memorial for years, after the concept was approved by Congress in 2014.

“We’re here because we all agree that honoring these American warriors is a worthy cause,” said Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., who co-authored the legislation authorizing the memorial’s construction. He called the conflict “an important moment in our nation’s tradition of fighting tyranny.”

Scott Stump, CEO of the memorial association, recalled years of “toil, struggle pain, heartache, ups and downs,” with fundraising challenges and multiple design revisions.

“We were told that there weren’t enough organizations that were interested in our message,” Stump said. He said he expects the memorial, when completed, to attract millions of visitors to a prime location near both the Lincoln Memorial and Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial.

Known as the National Desert Storm and Desert Shield Memorial, the monument will feature a circular open-air design with features meant to evoke the sand dunes of the desert battleground.

Admiral Christopher Grady, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, called it a fitting tribute to the 299 U.S. soldiers who died during the conflict.

“It was those in uniform and all those who supported them that we remember today,” he said.

Grady also cited the Gulf War as a lasting example of international cooperation and partnership among nations to defend Kuwait’s sovereignty.

“This is one of our competitive advantages — the friends that we have but others don’t,” he said.

The plan has come together with the active involvement of the Kuwaiti government, which donated $10 million to the effort.

“From the people of Kuwait to the United States: thank you, thank you, thank you,” said long-serving Kuwaiti ambassador Salem Al-Sabah on Thursday. Al-Sabah called the memorial “a token of gratitude to the noble soldiers who helped liberate my country.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on paid administrative leave.
Police identify 20-year-old killed in officer-involved shooting in Henrico
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced updated COVID-19 quarantine guidance for asymptomatic...
Youngkin announces updated COVID quarantine guidance for schools
Drivers on I-95 south in Henrico can expect delays and traffic impacts due to emergency bridge...
All I-95 south traffic in Henrico to detour to I-295 starting Saturday for emergency bridge work
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Police identify man killed in Chesterfield motorcycle crash
Shwarlyn Arriola was arrested on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
RPD officer charged with assault on law enforcement, obstruction

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - Brittney Griner is shown in this file photo. Griner’s defense lawyers presented...
Brittney Griner’s lawyer: WNBA star had doctor’s letter for cannabis
Pictured is Jayland Walker, who was killed by police in Akron, Ohio, after a chase, officials...
Medical examiner: Jayland Walker shot, grazed, 46 times by Akron police
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer has handed in his notice.
Retired Justice Stephen Breyer joining Harvard law faculty
President Joe Biden landed in Saudi Arabia on Friday after flying from Israel.
Biden lands in Saudi Arabia to meet king, crown prince
Hanover Tomato Festival kicks off
Hanover Tomato Festival kicks off