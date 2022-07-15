Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Advertisement

PHOTOS: Webb telescope captures exciting new images of Jupiter and its moons

Caption
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - New images of Jupiter are now available, thanks to some new technology from NASA.

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope team unveiled the mission’s first science-quality images featuring Jupiter’s rings, moons and more Tuesday.

On Thursday, the team released even more photos of the planet, highlighting the $10 billion telescope’s ability to study targets much closer to home.

The photos, captured during Webb’s commissioning period, feature a handful of amazingly detailed shots of the deep and distant universe.

Webb launched on December 25, 2021. It was designed to peer deep into the universe’s past, studying the first stars and galaxies to ever form.

Astronomers now plan to use it to investigate a variety of cosmic objects and phenomena.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on paid administrative leave.
Police identify 20-year-old killed in officer-involved shooting in Henrico
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced updated COVID-19 quarantine guidance for asymptomatic...
Youngkin announces updated COVID quarantine guidance for schools
Drivers on I-95 south in Henrico can expect delays and traffic impacts due to emergency bridge...
All I-95 south traffic in Henrico to detour to I-295 starting Saturday for emergency bridge work
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Police identify man killed in Chesterfield motorcycle crash
Shwarlyn Arriola was arrested on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
RPD officer charged with assault on law enforcement, obstruction

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - Brittney Griner is shown in this file photo. Griner’s defense lawyers presented...
Brittney Griner’s lawyer: WNBA star had doctor’s letter for cannabis
Pictured is Jayland Walker, who was killed by police in Akron, Ohio, after a chase, officials...
Medical examiner: Jayland Walker shot, grazed, 46 times by Akron police
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer has handed in his notice.
Retired Justice Stephen Breyer joining Harvard law faculty
President Joe Biden landed in Saudi Arabia on Friday after flying from Israel.
Biden lands in Saudi Arabia to meet king, crown prince
Hanover Tomato Festival kicks off
Hanover Tomato Festival kicks off