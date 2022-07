RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One person is seriously hurt after a vehicle crash in Henrico.

Police say only one vehicle was involved in the crash on North Gaskins Road around 1:30 a.m. Friday.

North Gaskins Road has now reopened.

