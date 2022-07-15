News to Know for July 15: Buchanan flooding clean-up; Car shot at in Henrico; New COVID guidelines for schools

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines for this Friday:

Buchanan Flooding Clean-up

Everyone is accounted for after rivers and creeks swelled to unimaginable levels Tuesday.

Crews spent most of Wednesday and Thursday in flooded areas searching for those reported missing.

Tuesday’s downpour caused massive flooding and power outages throughout the county. Homes filled with memories were ripped off their foundations and washed away.

Twin Valley Middle & Elementary school has been operating as a distribution center since Wednesday - housing VDEM the VDH and the Red Cross.

Monetary donations can also be made for flood victims HERE.

You can also give the distribution center a call at 276-498-4537 if you have questions.

Car Shot At In Henrico

Henrico Police are investigating after someone shot into a car that an adult and juvenile were in.

This happened in the east end on Nine Mile Road near Masonic Lane around 2 a.m. Friday morning.

Police say nobody was hit by the gunfire, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Gov. Youngkin Announces New COVID Guidelines For Schools

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced updated COVID-19 quarantine guidance for asymptomatic exposures in schools, child care, and camp settings.

Earlier this year, people were encouraged to weigh their own risks and determine precautions for themselves and their families.

To read the full updated guidelines, click here.

Codi Bigsby’s To Speak Out

Today, we’re expected to hear from the family of Codi Bigsby.

The 4-year-old was reported missing by his father Cory on Jan. 31.

Police and volunteers have spent months searching with no sign of Codi.

His family is set to talk about a $25,000 reward for information in the case.

Cory Bigsby is still behind bars on charges of child abuse and neglect unrelated to his son’s disappearance.

Cory’s lawyer says they’ll also address what they call “inaction” by police in the search for Codi.

Hanover Tomato Festival Kicks Off Today

The Hanover Tomato Festival returns in all its glory at Pole Green Park in Mechanicsville.

The 44-year tradition celebrates all-things tomato.

There are tons of activities, contests, and food vendors - there’s even a cooling station for your dog.

The free festival is from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. tonight, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Keep in mind traffic will be heavy on Pole Green Road throughout the festival.

Few PM Storms Possible

Today will be partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible in the later afternoon and evening.

Highs will be in the mid-80s.

