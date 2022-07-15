Healthcare Pros
Massive fire destroys multiple buildings in Tappahannock

The fire happened July 15, 2022.
The fire happened July 15, 2022.(Photo by Colley Bell of St Margaret’s School)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TAPPAHANNOCK, Va. (WWBT) - A large structure fire struck Tappahannock on Friday afternoon, destroying buildings and shutting down all lanes of Route 360 in the area.

Residents say an art gallery, real estate office, beauty parlor and cafe were among many buildings affected by flames.

The Tappahannock Essex Fire Chief said the fire started in the back side of the Martin-Sale Furniture, but they still don’t know the exact cause.

“Fire trucks did arrive here and saw a fire on the backside of the furniture company, and at that point, it spread pretty fast,” Chief Paul Richardson said.

Richardson says nine different fire departments responded to the scene.

“We’ve got four towers that take a whole lot of water. So, we had to set up draft at the nearby river to supply the towers with water, which they’re pumping like 15 hundred gallons per minute,” Richardson said.

Caption

There are no injuries, but Richardson says many firefighters were taken to local hospitals due to heat exhaustion.

Richardson says out of his 15 years of serving as fire chief, this is the worst he’s encountered.

“It’s pretty bad. If you’ve seen me sitting over there, I’m just taking everything in. To lose a building like that, it was a pretty old building,” Richardson said. “A wooden building with blue construction like that, we knew it was going to be a hassle to put this fire out.”

Richardson says residents could expect power outages and no water until the scene is cleared.

Viewer photos and videos showed heavy smoke and fire coming from the downtown area around 1 p.m.

A massive fire breaks out in Tappahannock on Friday, July 15. (Video: Reavis Bill)

A GoFundMe has been started to help with relief efforts.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

