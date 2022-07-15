Man has life-threatening injuries after being shot in Richmond
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday morning.
At around 7:18 a.m., officers responded to the 1900 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike for a reported shooting.
Once on scene, they found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
