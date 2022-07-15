Man has life-threatening injuries after being shot in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday morning.

At around 7:18 a.m., officers responded to the 1900 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike for a reported shooting.

Once on scene, they found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.