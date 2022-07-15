Henrico Police searching for suspect who shot at vehicle with two people inside
Police say a juvenile inside the vehicle had a minor injury
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 3:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are working to track down whoever shot at a vehicle with two people inside overnight Friday.
Around 2 a.m., officers were called to the area Nine Mile Road and Masonic Lane.
They say an adult and a juvenile were inside the vehicle when it was hit by gunfire. Neither person was shot. That juvenile did have minor injuries that did not require a trip to the hospital.
Police are asking anyone with information about what happened to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
