Henrico Police searching for suspect who shot at vehicle with two people inside

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are working to track down whoever shot at a vehicle with two people inside overnight Friday.

Around 2 a.m., officers were called to the area Nine Mile Road and Masonic Lane.

They say an adult and a juvenile were inside the vehicle when it was hit by gunfire. Neither person was shot. That juvenile did have minor injuries that did not require a trip to the hospital.

Police are asking anyone with information about what happened to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

