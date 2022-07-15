Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Advertisement

Henrico Police searching for suspect who shot at vehicle with two people inside

Police say a juvenile inside the vehicle had a minor injury
Two people were inside a vehicle on Nine Mile Road when it was hit by gunfire
Two people were inside a vehicle on Nine Mile Road when it was hit by gunfire(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 3:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are working to track down whoever shot at a vehicle with two people inside overnight Friday.

Around 2 a.m., officers were called to the area Nine Mile Road and Masonic Lane.

They say an adult and a juvenile were inside the vehicle when it was hit by gunfire. Neither person was shot. That juvenile did have minor injuries that did not require a trip to the hospital.

Police are asking anyone with information about what happened to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on paid administrative leave.
Police identify 20-year-old killed in officer-involved shooting in Henrico
Drivers on I-95 south in Henrico can expect delays and traffic impacts due to emergency bridge...
All I-95 south traffic in Henrico to detour to I-295 starting Saturday for emergency bridge work
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced updated COVID-19 quarantine guidance for asymptomatic...
Youngkin announces updated COVID quarantine guidance for schools
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 501-5000.
Henrico police investigate drive-by shooting
A Richmond police officer has been charged in connection to an incident that happened in...
RPD officer charged with assault on law enforcement, obstruction

Latest News

The crash happened near the Loop 303 and Camelback Road.
One person seriously hurt in Henrico crash
Photo of Jordan [left] and Carroll [right].
Henrico father speaks out after son killed in officer-involved shooting
Henrico father speaks out after son killed in officer-involved shooting
Henrico father speaks out after son killed in officer-involved shooting
No one was injured.
3 displaced following Chesterfield house fire