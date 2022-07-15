Henrico father speaks out after son killed in officer-involved shooting

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The father of 20-year-old Malachi Carroll said he is heartbroken over what transpired Wednesday night off of Elsing Green Court and that his son had been dealing with a mental health crisis.

Officials with the Henrico Police Department said just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, police received a call for a domestic-related incident at a home off of Elsing Green Court.

When three officers entered the home, they found Carroll with a knife.

“It’s my understanding that there was an attempted assault toward the individual in the house, as well as toward the officer,” Lt. Matthew Pecka said.

An officer then shot Carroll, who later died at VCU Health.

“He wasn’t clubbing. He wasn’t going to no bars. He was just a normal kid,” Brandon Jordan, Carroll’s father, said.

Jordan said his son, who had been living with his grandparents, was bullied and had been having a hard time with the recent death of his grandfather.

“His grandfather dying was what he was really going through. It was really nothing else but that,” Jordan said. “That was like the straw that broke the camel’s back.”

While Jordan lives across the street from the home where the incident occurred, he said Carroll had been living with his grandparents.

Based on the details released thus far, Jordan said he’s not blaming officers.

“It’s one thing if police were patrolling the neighborhood and they see a Black kid out here, and they jumped out, and there was an altercation, and something transpired,” Jordan said. “You know he was going through something in the household. Police officers were called.”

As the officer’s body camera footage is being reviewed by the police department and Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, Jordan said his viewpoint could change.

“I wasn’t in the house, but from her body language going in and her body language coming out, you can look and tell,” Jordan said. “That’s not what she wanted to happen.”

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on paid administrative assignment.

Jordan said he wants to send the message to the community to listen when people are looking for help.

“If your kids, family members are telling you that they need to vent and that they’re going through something, help them get the help,” Jordan said. “Because everybody needs each other. It’s serious out here with this mental health stuff.”

