Friday Forecast: Few PM Storms Possible

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A typical mid-summer weather pattern settles in for the next several days with increasing heat and humidity along with daily hit and miss showers and storms.

Friday: Isolated morning shower. Partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible in the late afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

Saturday: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

Sunday: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible in the late afternoon and evening. Lows near 70, highs near 90. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

Monday: Partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 40%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid with an isolated storm in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Wednesday: Mostly to partly sunny with an isolated shower and storm possible. Hot and humid. Lows in the low to mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible. Hot and humid. Lows in the low to mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.