Enrichmond fold fallout affects Richmond community gardens

Inside this Richmond Grows Garden, those tending to the flowers and vegetables are just...
Inside this Richmond Grows Garden, those tending to the flowers and vegetables are just realizing they have a bigger problem.
By Henry Graff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Inside this Richmond Grows Garden, those tending to the flowers and vegetables are just realizing they have a bigger problem.

“We’re running into some issues right now of how are we going to keep this garden going because all the money we put in the bank account is now gone,” said Kelley Davis, Garden Steward.

Those who run this community garden off Patterson Avenue say $3,000 in their bank account is gone. Garden steward Kelley Davis says she’s learning about 86 organizations are affected by the dissolve of Enrichmond. At the end of June, the foundation’s board of directors voted to dissolve.

“I really hope we can figure it out because this is a great resource for not just the gardeners but all of the neighbors to,” said Courtney Standerfer, a community gardener.

Standerfer is now in her fifth year using the community space.

“I have room for like herbs and flowers but there’s nothing like room for this. It’s definitely been a very welcomed oasis,” said Standerfer.

She and others are puzzled about the situation.

“It just doesn’t make any sense. It’s a valuable space and it’s necessary,” said Jessica Eaton, a community gardener.

Davis says they recently spent about $1,8000 on rebuilding 12 beds at the garden and compost for the gardeners to use. She adds that spent money won’t be reimbursed for now. For now, davis is being told to be patient.

“Which is kind of hard to do right now because our lawn mower just blew up. And we need to cut the grass. And they’re just telling me to be patient with everything that doesn’t give me confidence,” said Davis.

The garden has started a go fund me to help raise money for costs for now while they await guidance from city hall about what happens next.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

