Cumberland Sheriff’s Office searches for missing 14-year-old girl

CUMBERLAND Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Makayla Nicole Marcie Grimes, who also goes by “Lula,” was last seen on July 13 around 8 p.m. at her home along Cedar Plains Road.

“It appears as though Makayla left her residence on foot but may have later been picked up by someone in a vehicle,” a release said.

Deputies said there was no description of what she may be wearing, and she left her cellphone at home.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (804) 492-4120.

