CUMBERLAND Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office has located a missing 14-year-old girl.

Makayla Nicole Marcie Grimes, who also goes by “Lula,” was last seen on July 13 around 8 p.m. at her home along Cedar Plains Road.

