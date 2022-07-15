Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Advertisement

Cumberland Schools, community to celebrate recreational baseball team’s state championship win

The parade will start at 5:00 p.m. on School Road.
The parade will start at 5:00 p.m. on School Road.(Pixabay via MGN)
By Joi Bass
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Cumberland Minors baseball team will be honored after their State Championship win.

On July 15, Cumberland County Public Schools will host a parade on School Road at 5:00 p.m.

The parade will start at the bus garage entrance, down to the Cumberland Elementary School bus loop, and back to the middle/high school complex to celebrate the team’s undefeated season.

The school district is advising guests to park in parking spaces and avoid parking along the roadways and bus loops.

Guests are encouraged to bring family and signs of support as the team head to the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series starting July 28 in South Carolina.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with expenses for the trip.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on paid administrative leave.
Police identify 20-year-old killed in officer-involved shooting in Henrico
Drivers on I-95 south in Henrico can expect delays and traffic impacts due to emergency bridge...
All I-95 south traffic in Henrico to detour to I-295 starting Saturday for emergency bridge work
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced updated COVID-19 quarantine guidance for asymptomatic...
Youngkin announces updated COVID quarantine guidance for schools
Shwarlyn Arriola was arrested on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
RPD officer charged with assault on law enforcement, obstruction
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 501-5000.
Henrico police investigate drive-by shooting

Latest News

Police responded to the 1900 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike for a reported shooting.
Man has life-threatening injuries after being shot in Richmond
VSP says the truck ran off the road to the left, struck a tree, then caught fire and became...
Tractor-trailer fully englufed in flames after crash on I-295 south in Henrico
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Police identify man killed in Chesterfield motorcycle crash
Shwarlyn Arriola was arrested on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
RPD officer charged with assault on law enforcement, obstruction