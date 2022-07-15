Cumberland Schools, community to celebrate recreational baseball team’s state championship win

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Cumberland Minors baseball team will be honored after their State Championship win.

On July 15, Cumberland County Public Schools will host a parade on School Road at 5:00 p.m.

The parade will start at the bus garage entrance, down to the Cumberland Elementary School bus loop, and back to the middle/high school complex to celebrate the team’s undefeated season.

The school district is advising guests to park in parking spaces and avoid parking along the roadways and bus loops.

Guests are encouraged to bring family and signs of support as the team head to the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series starting July 28 in South Carolina.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with expenses for the trip.

