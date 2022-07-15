Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Advertisement

3 displaced following Chesterfield house fire

No one was injured.
No one was injured.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Three people were displaced Thursday night following a house fire in Chesterfield.

Crews were called to the fire around 10 p.m. along Pony Cart Drive.

The people inside were alerted to the fire by smoke detectors and saw smoke coming from the ceiling.

Crews quickly arrived and put out the fire in the attic.

Officials said nothing appears suspicious and believe the fire may have started from a bathroom fan.

No one was injured.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on paid administrative leave.
Police identify 20-year-old killed in officer-involved shooting in Henrico
Drivers on I-95 south in Henrico can expect delays and traffic impacts due to emergency bridge...
All I-95 south traffic in Henrico to detour to I-295 starting Saturday for emergency bridge work
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced updated COVID-19 quarantine guidance for asymptomatic...
Youngkin announces updated COVID quarantine guidance for schools
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 501-5000.
Henrico police investigate drive-by shooting
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73

Latest News

Photo of Jordan [left] and Carroll [right].
Henrico father speaks out after son killed in officer-involved shooting
Henrico father speaks out after son killed in officer-involved shooting
Henrico father speaks out after son killed in officer-involved shooting
Makayla Nicole Marcie Grimes
Cumberland Sheriff’s Office searches for missing 14-year-old girl
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Police investigate deadly Chesterfield motorcycle crash