3 displaced following Chesterfield house fire

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Three people were displaced Thursday night following a house fire in Chesterfield.

Crews were called to the fire around 10 p.m. along Pony Cart Drive.

The people inside were alerted to the fire by smoke detectors and saw smoke coming from the ceiling.

Crews quickly arrived and put out the fire in the attic.

Officials said nothing appears suspicious and believe the fire may have started from a bathroom fan.

No one was injured.

