$25K reward announced for information in disappearance of Codi Bigsby

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMPTON, Va. (WWBT) - A $25,000 reward is being offered for information concerning the disappearance of 4-year-old Codi Bigsby.

According to a release from Unleashed Entertainment, the crowdfunded reward comprises funds from individuals and companies, including the Bigsby family. The entertainment company said it agreed to match donations, which puts the cash reward at $25,000.

“Crowdfunding is an essential tool when a community is searching for a missing child, and we encourage other businesses and civic groups to offer similar assistance so that we can bring Codi home!” the release said.

Codi was last seen around 2 a.m. on Jan. 31 at a home in Hampton.

Police said they were called around 9 a.m. by Codi’s father, Cory Bigsby. His father reportedly last saw him when he was asleep, but Codi was nowhere to be found when Cory woke up.

According to WAVY, Cory faces 30 charges, including child neglect, but none of those charges are related to Codi’s disappearance. Several of the charges are related to leaving children in his home alone.

The family’s attorney has told WAVY that she believes Cory is a “scapegoat.”

WAVY reports that the family attorney will hold a press conference on Friday to discuss the reward and the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children Tip line at 1-800-843-5678 or the FBI at 1-800-225-5324.

