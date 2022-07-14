Healthcare Pros
Youngkin announces updated COVID quarantine guidance for schools

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced updated COVID-19 quarantine guidance for asymptomatic...
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced updated COVID-19 quarantine guidance for asymptomatic exposures in schools, child care and camp settings.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced updated COVID-19 quarantine guidance for asymptomatic exposures in schools, child care and camp settings.

“This revised guidance outlines that quarantine is no longer routinely recommended after exposure to COVID-19 infected individuals in child care, K-12 schools, and camp settings,” a release said.

Earlier this year, people were encouraged to weigh their own risks and determine precautions for themselves and their families.

“From the first days of my administration, I have supported parents in making informed decisions for their own families, whom they love and know best,” said Youngkin. “As Virginians continue to return to the office and social settings, the pandemic is disrupting workplaces and family life when entire child care facilities, camps and classrooms shutter in response to as few as two cases. Today marks a shift in my administration’s recommendations to optional quarantine for exposure to COVID-19 in child care and school settings as the severity of the disease decreases.”

To read the full updated guidelines, click here.

