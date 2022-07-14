Healthcare Pros
WIC seeing increase in clients as inflation rises

(STOCK)
(STOCK)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Enrollment in WIC (women, infant, children) is increasing in the Charlottesville area.

“The need is greater, especially with the price of food going up and the fact that we have inflation going on,” WIC Nutritionist Associate Desiree Bergman said Thursday, July 14.

From April 2021 to April 2022, 326 more families have signed up for the program.

Bergman says finding infant formula has been hard for families.

“Parents called very worried, you know, ’How am I going to feed my baby?’” Bergman said.

Dairy prices in general have put a strain on the wallet: Currently, a gallon of milk averages $3.76. The USDA believes it’ll be $4 by the end of the year.

WIC is in place to help.

“They [mothers] get a typical food package of a dozen eggs, beans or peanut butter, three-to-three-and-a-half gallons of milk. We do cheese, we do cereal, and we also do fruits and vegetables,” Bergman said. “For our women who are pregnant or non-breastfeeding, they get a typical food package of a dozen eggs, beans or peanut butter.”

If you need WIC services click here.

