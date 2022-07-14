Virginia Red Cross works with local, state partners to help residents impacted by Buchanan County flooding

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - As residents in Buchanan County process the trail of destruction and damage done to their homes by a line of severe weather that rolled into the area on Tuesday evening, volunteers are on the ground to help people get the resources and basic necessities they need.

During a press conference on Thursday, officials from the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) announced everyone was accounted for after flash flooding hit the area.

As officials from VDEM prepare to start their damage assessment on Friday, Red Cross volunteers are working together to help residents in need.

“In the early morning hours of Wednesday, our team really sprung into action,” said Jonathan McNamara, communications director of the Virginia Red Cross. “We have over a dozen Red Cross volunteers that are supporting variety of different roles and that’s on top of the broader apparatus from our state that is engaged in this effort.”

McNamara said their Roanoke and Bristol offices are leading this effort and are working closely with their logistics teams across the state, including one in Richmond, to provide supplies and shelter to residents in the area.

“It starts with not only the moving of supplies between our different warehouses in the state, but also making sure the volunteers, who are on the ground in these areas, have the support that they need,” said McNamara.

In addition to this, McNamara said volunteers are gearing up and preparing to head down to Buchanan County if the situation evolves and more help is needed on the ground.

“We have volunteers from the Richmond area that are on standby that are working in coordination with our partners in the western part of the state,” he said. “If that assistance is needed, whether it’s materials or supplies like the ones behind me or the manpower over the coming days to support that effort, they’re going to be ready to leave within an hour’s notice.”

The Virginia Red Cross isn’t alone in these efforts as they work closely with their state and local partners to provide as much relief to residents in Buchanan County.

“VDEM, other organizations, the Salvation Army, are also on the ground really coordinating and working together to make sure that the variety of needs this community will need not only over the coming hours and days, but also over the coming weeks, can be met,” McNamara said.

During Thursday’s press conference, VDEM also highlighted the work first responders will continue to do over the coming days.

“We continue to take in requests for wellness checks, medical needs, food, shelter and all those types of things and those will be addressed on an as needed basis for any issues that come up,” said Billy Chrimes with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.

McNamara said volunteers from our area could start heading down to Buchanan County as early as Friday to help feed those impacted by this severe storm.

If you would like to help or make a donation, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management said there’s a variety of ways you can help.

Donation information can be found below:

Monetary donations can be made to the United Way of Southwest Virginia

Physical donations can be taken to Twin Valley Elementary School: 9017 Riverside Drive, Oakwood, VA 24631

VDEM officials also said general cleaning supplies are particularly needed.

