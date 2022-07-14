Tri-City Chili Peppers host fundraiser for family of Chesterfield firefighter who died off duty
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - The Tri-City Chili Peppers baseball team hosted a fundraiser to help the family of a Chesterfield firefighter who died while off duty.
A portion of the ticket sales went to Alicia Monahan’s two teenage boys to help set them up for their future.
Monahan died last month while teaching a water rescue course in North Carolina.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.