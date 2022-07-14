Tri-City Chili Peppers host fundraiser for family of Chesterfield firefighter who died off duty

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - The Tri-City Chili Peppers baseball team hosted a fundraiser to help the family of a Chesterfield firefighter who died while off duty.

A portion of the ticket sales went to Alicia Monahan’s two teenage boys to help set them up for their future.

Monahan died last month while teaching a water rescue course in North Carolina.

