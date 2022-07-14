Healthcare Pros
Traffic congestion expected this weekend during Hanover Tomato Festival

Hanover Tomato Festival
Hanover Tomato Festival(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:20 PM EDT
HANOVER Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover Tomato Festival is expected to cause traffic congestion this weekend.

The festival is scheduled for Friday, July 15, from 5-9 p.m. and Saturday, July 16, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Traffic congestion is expected along Pole Green Road, between I-295 and Walnut Grove Road.

“We anticipate congestion in this area for this event. Deputies will be directing traffic at key intersections along Pole Green Road, as well as monitoring several other, to ensure traffic flows as quickly and safely as possible. We will also have deputies inside of the event to ensure the safety of all attendees. Finally, we greatly appreciate the patience of our motoring public during this event,” said Sheriff Colonel David R. Hines.

