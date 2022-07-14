Healthcare Pros
Thursday Forecast: Mainly dry and hot

Few showers and storms possible Friday and into the weekend
By Megan Wise
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 3:33 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Drier weather Thursday with plenty of sunshine! Shower and storm chances return Friday.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny and hot. A spotty shower or storm possible in the evening. Most areas stay dry. Highs near 90. (PM Rain Chance: 10%)

Friday: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid and upper 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

Saturday: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Lows near 70, highs in the mid 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

Sunday: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible in the late afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs near 90. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

Monday: Partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 40%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a few storms in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Wednesday: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

