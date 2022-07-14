Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Advertisement

Sexual assault defendant sentenced to 37 years

HPD: Sexual assault defendant guilty of 19 felonies
HPD: Sexual assault defendant guilty of 19 felonies(Harrisonburg Police Department)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A man accused of years of sexual abuse has been sentenced to a 37-year active sentence, according to Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Alycia Eldridge.

Alvaro was sentenced Thursday in Rockingham County Circuit Court. He was previously found guilty of 19 total charges in relation to abusing multiple children he had adopted in Uruguay.

The 37-year active sentence handed down Thursday includes:

  • 3 counts of sodomy resulting in 12 years with 5 years suspended for each count.
  • 16 counts of aggravated sexual battery which resulted in 3 years with 2 suspended for each count.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on paid administrative leave.
Police identify 20-year-old killed in officer-involved shooting in Henrico
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 501-5000.
Henrico police investigate drive-by shooting
Confederate flags are nowhere to be seen at Hollywood Cemetery in Richmond on July 4, 2022....
No more Confederate flags at Hollywood Cemetery
Flooding in Buchanan County, VA/Pilgrim's Knob... 7.13.22
Everyone accounted for after major flooding in southwest Virginia
Drivers on I-95 south in Henrico can expect delays and traffic impacts due to emergency bridge...
Drivers should expect delays on I-95 south in Henrico due to emergency bridge work

Latest News

A display of Virginia-made liquors at a Richmond ABC store.
Inside job? ABC embezzlement case points to leaks in hunt for rare bottles of bourbon
The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on paid administrative leave.
Police identify 20-year-old killed in officer-involved shooting in Henrico
Flooding in Buchanan County, VA/Pilgrim's Knob... 7.13.22
Everyone accounted for after major flooding in southwest Virginia
Registration open for solar panel installer training program
Registration open for solar panel installer training program