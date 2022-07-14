Senior Alert issued for missing 83-year-old man
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A Senior Alert was issued for a missing 83-year-old man.
John Herbert Vincent was last seen on July 13, shortly after 5 p.m. on Gordon W. Shelton Boulevard in Fredericksburg.
Vincent may be wearing a navy blue polo shirt, light-colored khaki pants and black shoes.
VSP said he walks hunched over, answers to the name Jack and has a scar on his right knee. Police presume he is on foot.
Officials said he suffers from a cognitive impairment, which threatens his health and safety.
Anyone with information is asked to call 540-654-5911.
