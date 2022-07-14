Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Advertisement

Senior Alert issued for missing 83-year-old man

Anyone with information is asked to call 540-654-5911.
Anyone with information is asked to call 540-654-5911.(Virginia State Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A Senior Alert was issued for a missing 83-year-old man.

John Herbert Vincent was last seen on July 13, shortly after 5 p.m. on Gordon W. Shelton Boulevard in Fredericksburg.

Vincent may be wearing a navy blue polo shirt, light-colored khaki pants and black shoes.

VSP said he walks hunched over, answers to the name Jack and has a scar on his right knee. Police presume he is on foot.

Officials said he suffers from a cognitive impairment, which threatens his health and safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call 540-654-5911.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

At least 14% of people who had the respiratory disease still had symptoms three months after...
COVID-19 symptoms can linger for many weeks, CDC study says
Confederate flags are nowhere to be seen at Hollywood Cemetery in Richmond on July 4, 2022....
No more Confederate flags at Hollywood Cemetery
Officers were called around 8:30 p.m. to the 1800 block of Broad Rock Boulevard on July 11.
1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Richmond store
One person is dead and three more hurt after a crash at the intersection of Bells Road and...
RPD officer indicted in crash that killed 2
Chicken Fiesta's 6th location will be at the former Hardees on Brook Road in Richmond.
Chicken Fiesta plans 6th restaurant in the region

Latest News

Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Henrico.
Police: Man taken to hospital following officer-involved shooting in Henrico
The walk was Wednesday evening.
Hopewell police continue to investigate 6 shootings
Hanover Tomato Festival
Traffic congestion expected this weekend during Hanover Tomato Festival
The fundraiser was held Wednesday.
Tri-City Chili Peppers host fundraiser for family of Chesterfield firefighter who died off duty