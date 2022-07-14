Senior Alert issued for missing 83-year-old man

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A Senior Alert was issued for a missing 83-year-old man.

John Herbert Vincent was last seen on July 13, shortly after 5 p.m. on Gordon W. Shelton Boulevard in Fredericksburg.

Vincent may be wearing a navy blue polo shirt, light-colored khaki pants and black shoes.

VSP said he walks hunched over, answers to the name Jack and has a scar on his right knee. Police presume he is on foot.

Officials said he suffers from a cognitive impairment, which threatens his health and safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call 540-654-5911.

