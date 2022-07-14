Healthcare Pros
RPD officer indicted in crash that killed 2

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond police officer has been indicted in an April crash that killed two people.

The crash happened at Bells Road and Castlewood Road on April 7.

RPD Chief Gerald Smith said Officer Richard Johnson was driving at the time, and they were responding to reports of a burglary in progress in the 1500 block of Clarkson Road.

Police said 18-year-old Jeremiah Ruffin and Tracey Williams, 19, both died of injuries from the crash. Neither were wearing seatbelts, and both were ejected when the crash happened.

Richmond Commonwealth Attorney Colette McEachin said that a special grand jury indicted Johnson for failure to yield right of way, reckless driving and two felony counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Johnson will be arraigned at a future date and is on unpaid leave.

“The circumstances surrounding this accident are unfortunate and our hearts go out to all those involved in this tragic accident. We continue to pray for the families and their healing,” an RPD release said.

Johnson and the other officer involved were injured in the crash.

