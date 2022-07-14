Healthcare Pros
RPD officer charged with assault on law enforcement, obstruction

A Richmond police officer has been charged in connection to an incident that happened in Chesterfield County.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond police officer has been charged in connection to an incident that happened along Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield County.

RPD said officer Shwarlyn Arriola was arrested on Thursday.

Chesterfield police said Arriola “assaulted a Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Deputy and obstructed the deputy during the course of his duties during an incident on Saturday, July 2.”

He is charged with felony assault on a law enforcement officer and misdemeanor obstruction.

Arriola has been with the Richmond Police Department since Dec. 7, 2020. He is on leave without pay.

No additional information about the incident was immediately available.

