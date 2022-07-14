Richmond’s non-emergency line back in operation

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Department of Emergency Communications says the non-emergency phone line is back in operation.

Calls to 911 and to 804-646-5100 are being answered, and services are being dispatched as normal.

Phone lines were shut down part of the day on Wednesday due to a Verizon landline outage.

