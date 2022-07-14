Healthcare Pros
Rep. Spanberger backing bill to protect traveling for abortion care

The U.S. Capitol building.
The U.S. Capitol building.
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
WASHINGTON D.C. (WVIR) - The House of Representatives is set to vote on “Ensuring Access to Abortion Act,” a piece of legislation that would protect interstate travel for abortions.

This comes after the reversal of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court.

7th District Representative Abigail Spanberger is backing this bill to protect those who cross state lines to access reproductive healthcare.

Some aspects would include preventing people from stopping someone traveling for an abortion, helping someone travel, or enabling abortion services.

“Fundamentally, this comes down to whether or not we’re trying to protect someone’s ability to travel between states or whether or not that’s something we are willing to allow to be criminalized,” the Democrat said.

The bill is expected to come before the House for a vote towards the end of this week.

