Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Advertisement

Proposed outdoor amphitheater could come to Downtown Richmond

Historic Tredegar Hill may soon become the foundation of an outdoor amphitheater that’s in the works.
By Ashley Hendricks
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Historic Tredegar Hill may soon become the foundation of an outdoor amphitheater that’s in the works.

The venue would be right along the James River, seating 7,500 people. It would mainly be used for concerts but also community events.

“Wow! That’s going to be nice,” Darrell Dyson said.

“Very beneficial,” his friend Billie Hall added.

The two are used to taking afternoon walks on Second Street, which would overlook the amphitheater.

“So to have that here, it’s going to be amazing,” Dyson said.

It would have the main stage, three sections of fixed-seating, pit seating, and lawn capacity, making room for up to 10,000 people.

The manager of the Dave Matthews Band, Coran Capshaw, is leading the project. His most recent work includes the Ting Pavilion in Charlottesville.

“From the venue size scale - you’re not talking about your smaller concerts, you’re talking about major size concerts with 7,500 people,” Dyson said.

Developers say they met with Richmond leaders last week about their plans, but the big addition will need approval from the city first. They also didn’t disclose a price tag.

If approved, construction is expected to start around November. It would then open in the spring of 2024.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on paid administrative leave.
Police identify 20-year-old killed in officer-involved shooting in Henrico
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 501-5000.
Henrico police investigate drive-by shooting
Confederate flags are nowhere to be seen at Hollywood Cemetery in Richmond on July 4, 2022....
No more Confederate flags at Hollywood Cemetery
Flooding in Buchanan County, VA/Pilgrim's Knob... 7.13.22
Everyone accounted for after major flooding in southwest Virginia
Drivers on I-95 south in Henrico can expect delays and traffic impacts due to emergency bridge...
All I-95 south traffic in Henrico to detour to I-295 starting Saturday for emergency bridge work

Latest News

Ansley Lamont Conyers
Hopewell police make arrest in 7-Eleven armed robbery
Science Museum of Virginia brings life to NASA telescope images
Science Museum of Virginia brings life to NASA telescope images
Proposed outdoor amphitheater could come to Downtown Richmond
Proposed outdoor amphitheater could come to Downtown Richmond
Henrico Schools teacher shortage intensifies
Henrico Schools teacher shortage intensifies
HENRICO SCHOOLS JOB FAIR
Henrico Schools teacher shortage intensifies