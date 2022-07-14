Proposed outdoor amphitheater could come to Downtown Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Historic Tredegar Hill may soon become the foundation of an outdoor amphitheater that’s in the works.

The venue would be right along the James River, seating 7,500 people. It would mainly be used for concerts but also community events.

“Wow! That’s going to be nice,” Darrell Dyson said.

“Very beneficial,” his friend Billie Hall added.

The two are used to taking afternoon walks on Second Street, which would overlook the amphitheater.

“So to have that here, it’s going to be amazing,” Dyson said.

It would have the main stage, three sections of fixed-seating, pit seating, and lawn capacity, making room for up to 10,000 people.

The manager of the Dave Matthews Band, Coran Capshaw, is leading the project. His most recent work includes the Ting Pavilion in Charlottesville.

“From the venue size scale - you’re not talking about your smaller concerts, you’re talking about major size concerts with 7,500 people,” Dyson said.

Developers say they met with Richmond leaders last week about their plans, but the big addition will need approval from the city first. They also didn’t disclose a price tag.

If approved, construction is expected to start around November. It would then open in the spring of 2024.

