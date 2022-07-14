Police on scene of officer-involved shooting in Henrico

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Henrico.

The shooting happened in the 1600 block of Elsing Green Court.

Henrico Police are currently on scene of an officer-involved shooting in the 1600 block of Elsing Green Court. Media staging area is at the intersection of Sanderling Ave and Elsing Green Way. pic.twitter.com/XcyqVGTM2q — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) July 14, 2022

Henrico police did not release any additional information about the shooting.

