Police on scene of officer-involved shooting in Henrico

Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Henrico.
Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Henrico.(Henrico Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Henrico.

The shooting happened in the 1600 block of Elsing Green Court.

Henrico police did not release any additional information about the shooting.

NBC12 has a crew headed to the scene. Check back for updates.

