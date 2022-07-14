Police on scene of officer-involved shooting in Henrico
Jul. 13, 2022
HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Henrico.
The shooting happened in the 1600 block of Elsing Green Court.
Henrico police did not release any additional information about the shooting.
