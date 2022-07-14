Healthcare Pros
Police: Man dies following officer-involved shooting in Henrico

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - The man involved in an officer-involved shooting in Henrico has died.

Officers were called on July 13 to the 1600 block of Elsing Green Court around 7:37 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

At the scene, officers went inside the home, where they encountered a man with a knife.

During the incident, police said an officer fired their weapon.

One man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died. Police are working closely with the family to notify his next-of-kin.

The investigation is ongoing, and the officer involved was placed on paid administrative leave.

Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000

