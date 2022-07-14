Police identify 20-year-old killed in officer-involved shooting in Henrico

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - Police have identified the man who died after an officer-involved shooting in Henrico Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the 1600 block of Elsing Green Court around 7:37 p.m. for a domestic-related incident.

Henrico Police are currently on scene of an officer-involved shooting in the 1600 block of Elsing Green Court. Media staging area is at the intersection of Sanderling Ave and Elsing Green Way. pic.twitter.com/XcyqVGTM2q — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) July 14, 2022

According to police, they spoke with witnesses inside the home, and have determined that while officers were inside, Malachi Lavar Carroll, 20, of Henrico attempted to assault an individual and an officer with a knife. Then, the officer fired their weapon.

Police said the officer involved has been employed by the division since June 2020 and she has been placed on an administrative assignment until the investigation is complete.

The officer’s body camera footage is being reviewed, and the division is working with the Henrico Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.

“This is a difficult situation for all involved, and our team is working hard to determine the facts of what happened last night,” said Chief of Police Eric D. English.

Police said this was an isolated incident within the home.

