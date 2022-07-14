News to Know: Henrico officer-involved shooting; Buchanan flooding; Youngkin talks inflation

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines for this Thursday:

Deadly Officer Involved Shooting

A man shot by a police officer in Henrico’s east end has died.

On Wednesday night, officers were called to a Highland Springs home for reports of shots fired.

While officers were inside, they said they had an encounter with a man who they say was holding a knife.

During the incident, police said an officer fired their weapon.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

Police are continuing to investigate, and the officer involved was placed on paid administrative leave.

Rescue Efforts Continue In Buchanan County

Dozens of people are still missing following severe flooding.

So far, there are no deaths or injuries confirmed - but at least 44 people are still missing.

This all began Tuesday evening as severe weather rolled through. More than 100 homes are damaged - some completely washed away.

The governor has declared a state of emergency.

Officials say some of the people who are missing may not necessarily be in danger - they just may just not have access to a phone.

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office is also asking anyone who is still searching for a person who may be missing to call 1-822-748-1424. You can have their name added to the search list.

Neighboring Tazewell county also saw some pretty significant flooding from that same storm. Officials say fourteen people and seven pets were displaced.

Fortunately, there are no reports that anyone was hurt.

The Virginia Red Cross is on the scene in both Tazewell and Buchanan to help.

Gov. Youngkin Vs. State Democrats

CNBC says the drop to third place was due in part to a slowdown in college-educated workers moving to the state.

Governor Glenn Youngkin and state Democrats are going back and forth about record inflation and the state of Virginia’s economy.

Virginia fell from number one to number three in this year’s CNBC’s ranking of America’s Top States for Business.

The commonwealth earned that title for multiple years during former Governor Ralph Northam’s administration.

Inflation is also jumping again, now at 9.1%. A new report out indicates the 40-year high is due to a persistent climb in gas, food, and rent costs.

The governor says his $4 billion in tax cuts will help. He also touted recent major companies coming to the state, including Boeing and LEGO.

Heavy Delays On I-95 South Near Parham Road

Heads up for those heading south into Richmond this morning.

Crews are making emergency bridge repairs on I-95 South near Parham Road in Henrico.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Emergency repairs along I-95 South near Parham Road. Only 1 travel lane will remain open. Construction is expected to continue through morning rush. Avoid the area. Use Route 1 (Brook Road) instead. @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/0dZ85f4EPA — Candice Smith (@CandiceNBC12) July 14, 2022

VDOT says a car hit the Scott Road overpass.

This caused heavy delays yesterday, and emergency work is expected to continue through rush hour this morning.

Dry & Hot Thursday!

Drier weather Thursday with plenty of sunshine! Shower and storm chances return Friday.

Today will be partly to mostly sunny with highs near 90.

